The inspector employed at the Ministry of Interior, who went live on Facebook and was filmed walking down the street during the curfew, after completing his work duties, is the son of the head of the Islamic Religious Community, Sulejman Rexhepi, “360 Degrees” has learned.
It is about Z. Rexhepi, against whom the Ministry of Interior has already announced a disciplinary actions for damaging the reputation of the institution.
I appeal to the citizens and police officers to be extremely careful with the content and posts on social networks and at the same time I emphasize that all persons who will damage the reputation of the police with their behavior will be severely punished. I stress that any action that is contrary to the law will be properly sanctioned, said Interior Minister Nake Culev.
