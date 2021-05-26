REK Bitola denies the claims about, as it says, an alleged scandal in REK Bitola related to the excavation of coal in the plant that was revealed today by the leader of the political party VMRO – DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, at a press briefing.

According to them, these are the same accusations that REK Bitola denied in 2019 and 2020.

The ruling SDSM party accused the opposition leader of lying and spreading disinformation.