REK Bitola has not been producing electricity for hours since a malfunction occurred in Block 2 yesterday afternoon, and taking that into consideration, the other two blocks have also been disconnected. From Elektrani na Macedonia they believe that by the evening the defect will be removed and they say that in the meantime electricity is obtained from other producers of the electricity system.

The commissioning operations of Block 1 are in progress and after completion the plant will be in the grid and will deliver electrical energy to the electric power system. And in the coming days, according to AD ESM’s production plan, REC Bitola will continue to work with one block, Block 1, and the remaining two blocks will be available, ESM says.

This morning VMRO-DPMNE announced through a press release that REC Bitola is completely offline for the second time in two months. According to the party, the three blocks were disconnected after a severe accident at Block 2, which was followed by a series of explosions and serious damage.