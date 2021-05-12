If Branko Crvenkovski has an idea, if he is politically unrealized or he left something unrealized while he was in political or party positions, and does not recognize him as a goal in SDSM policies, then I think that no one will stop him from forming a party. Although I think that someone else projects desires through the use of his name and authority, Professor Frosina Remenski, former MP and vice president of SDSM said in an interview with “Loкal”.

Remenski believes that every loyal member of SDSM will not consider joining a newly formed party that would emerge from SDSM itself.