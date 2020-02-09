Repetition of events when constitutional amendments were voted, and again there is pressure on lawmakers ahead of the Parliament’s vote on the law on public prosecution.

Several political parties are briefing that pressure on MPs and the vote-trading comes only ten hours after SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said he had consultation until early in the morning to secure 80 lawmakers to pass a new law on public prosecution.

As we learn, similar to when the constitutional amendments were voted in, there are promises of enormous sums of money for MPs who will vote for the new PPO law. In case they refuse, some lawmakers are also threatened with being held accountable for serious crimes. Something similar happened when the voting on the change in the constitutional name of the state took place.

The trade also includes other benefits such as hiring close people to those who vote, as well as promises to award public contracts for companies close to the MPs.