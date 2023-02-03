The replacement of vehicle registration plates marked MK with a new NMK code should be done by the citizens at authorized stations for technical inspection, and it will cost them from 1400 to 1500 denars. The Ministry of Internal Affairs recently informed citizens and legal entities, i.e. vehicle owners, that they must change the plates with MK to NMK no later than February 12, 2024.

Vehicle owners should submit a request to change registration plates at authorized technical inspection stations where, based on the request at the Ministry of Interior, the request for the change of registration plates is submitted and a new driver’s license and new registration plates are issued by the representative of the Ministry of Interior at the cost of the vehicle owner. The price of a driver’s license is 200 denars, and the price of the registration plates is 1200 to 1300 denars, depending on the shape of the registration plate, the Ministry of Interior informs.