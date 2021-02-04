Conditions in Macedonian prisons remain alarming, said the Macedonian Helsinki Committee in its annual report, noting poor living and sanitary conditions and the bare minimum healthcare protection that is provided during the pandemic.

Some progress has been made, but most of the prisoners are objecting to the living standards. “This includes their healthcare, resocialization and education”, said Ina Dzugumanova from the Committee.

The worst of all is the Idrizovo prison, the report states, noting that prisoners sleep in overcrowded rooms in bunk beds on three levels, and shower using improvised buckets. Activities include only the prison yard walk.