Telma TV is reporting that DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti has agreed to remove his deputy Artan Grubi from the party leadership. Grubi is the main target of a large faction of angry DUI officials, who want more say in the running of the party.

The rival factions met near Tetovo yesterday, and initial reports were that Ahmeti rejected their demands. But today, Telma insists that he agreed to give prominent positions in the party to this self-styled “fire faction”, and most importantly – to remove Grubi.

It’s not clear whether this would also mean removing Grubi from his powerful position as First Deputy Prime Minister – where he practically has veto rights over the running of the Government and is key deputy to Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski.