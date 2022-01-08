Russian language media outlets are reporting that a plane that took of from Skopje and landed in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, was carrying family members of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev who fleeing unrest in the country.

According to the report, the family members were brought to Kyrgyzstan in two planes, one from Macedonia and the other coming from the United Arab Emirates.

A local news outlet reported that there was a flight from Skopje to Bishkek, but that it carried “Kyrgyz businessmen” who came to Macedonia on a business trip using a regular Turkish line, but had to return home on short notice and chartered a private flight.

Following the eruption of violence in Kazakhstan, many in the Kazakh elite have left the country for Turkey and other destinations.

Macedonia is not a usual destination for businessmen or Government officials from Central Asia. But Macedonian diplomats were involved in the 2018 flight of family members of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, as he was being removed from office.