Preparations for Republic Day-Ilinden (August 2) are underway with President Stevo Pendarovski set to lead a delegation to Pelince, outgoing Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi to visit Krusevo, while interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski will attend the celebration marking the event in Skopje.

According to conclusions from the government’s 76th session, Spasovski will head the board organizing the celebration of the national holiday, which also includes representatives from his office and the government’s PR sector.

The government has charged the Health Ministry and the Commission for Infectious Diseases with drafting a protocol for organizing state events during the pandemic.

No mass gatherings will be set up to mark the Ilinden holiday in 2020 and celebration will be in line with health protocols, with event participants obliged to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Krushevo mayor Tome Hristovski has said that the 117th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising will be observed in a dignified manner, but without large gatherings.

The annual celebration launches on August 1. Numerous cultural events are organized in the 10 days surrounding the holiday. The main event takes place August 2, at Krushevo’s Mechkin Kamen (Bear’s Rock) hill.