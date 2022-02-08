The Idrizovo prison refused a request from Republika to allow us an interview with Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, who is sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in the Racket scandal. The request is refused by prison director Marjan Spasovski for “safety reasons”.

The reply does not state whether this is for our own safety or for Jovanovski’s safety.

We made the request following several bombshell revelations Boki 13 made, directly implicating former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in the Racket scandal. Jovanovski released messages he exchanged with Zaev that show Zaev involved in suspicious deals involving a telecom executive and his own disgraced chief of staff Dragi Raskovski.