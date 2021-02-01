The pro-government megaphones headed by Civil Media of Xhabir Deralla and Frontline, a news portal controlled by SDSM, again deliberately play with the phrase fake news and orchestrate attacks against the critical media, in defense of the Minister of Justice Bojan Maricic over the news that his father had a fascination with Nazi German memorabilia and photos were shared of him posing with golden bust of Hitler.

By labeling “fake news”, they devalue the occurrence of that dangerous phenomenon in society. By labeling “misinformation” to the media that expose members of the government and reveals their non-European and uncivilized values to the public, Civil Media and Frontline only confirm that critical thinking is systematically destroyed in Macedonia and fake journalism is nurtured.

However, we did not read anything on Civil Media and Frontline about the most corrupt government in Macedonia, the corruption index published by Transparency International, instead there is only daily praise for government members and policies.