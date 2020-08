Rescue teams found the body of the 16 year old boy who drowned in lake Prespa on Sunday.

The victim was named as I.M., and lived in a village near Resen. He and a group of friends rented out a pedal boat and took a ride along the lake near the Pretor beach. None knew how to swim or wore vests. The accident occurred 400 meters from the shore, where the lake is several meters deep.