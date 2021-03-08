A vulgar display of partisanship in the Resen police was evident today, when the local police commissioner Emin Kranli went to the SDSM party headquarters to meet with the women association of the party on March 8th – the International Women’s Day.

The Resen police department is notorious for hiring SDSM party activists and activists from left wing NGO groups that support SDSM. One of them was tapped as witness in one of the politically driven trials against opposition officials initiated by SDSM, and the police force also has a record of intimidating local opposition activists.