After the municipal zoning changes in January, a large new development was announced in the Saraj district, just west of Skopje, on the Treska river.

The 28 million EUR development was touted by Zoran Zaev today, who said that the building of 142 villas will amount to a “modern community with a post office, library, healthcare facilities, a kindergarten, an outdoor amphitheater and a helipad”. The development is close to lake Treska, a once popular cooling off place for the citizens of Skopje, which is now hopelessly polluted.