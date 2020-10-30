NATO donated 60 respirators from its coronavirus reserve fund to Macedonia. The shipment was delivered today, and welcomed by a number of Government officials.

Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska said that the delivery was provided through USAID and flown in by an Italian plane paid for by Luxembourg, which she said proves the solidarity of NATO countries. Like other countries in the region and across Europe, Macedonia is facing a major spike in coronavirus cases and the hospitals are struggling to provide care to the patients.