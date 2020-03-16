A restaurateur from Gostivar as arrested today for keeping his place open despite the orders put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Gostivar police made the arrest today around 13h, when the restaurant was sen open, with several customers being served inside. The measures put in place require that hospitality facilities serve only take-out and delivery food, but must not allow seated customers. The 51 year old owner identified as A.A. will be charged.