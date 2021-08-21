An association representing the hospitality industry asked the Government to allow citizens to go to restaurants and cafes with PCR tests or proof of having overcome the coronavirus infection. As of this week, the Government ordered that only fully vaccinated citizens can enter restaurants and enclosed shopping malls.

We want changes to the order that will be more thought-through and logical. The current order was adopted hastily, given the worsening situation, said Martin Angelovski from the TUK chamber representing tourism and hospitality businesses.

TUK wants citizens who overcame the illness up to six months ago and those who obtain a negative PCR test to be allowed in the cafes and restaurants. Similar rules are going to apply to the people entering the country starting September 1st, and according to Angelovski, this broader regulation should apply to restaurants and cafes as well.