Three restaurants in Tetovo, Bogovinje and Aracinovo were fined after it was determined that they were holding weddings in violation of coronavirus restrictions. The restaurant owners will face criminal charges, said inspector Magdalena Filiposka – Graskovska.

The owners of four other restaurants in Gostivar and one in Skopje will also face criminal charges for ignoring restrictions about distance and the number of tables they can use. Filiposka said that the staff conducted nearly 4,000 inspectors in a week in late October.