At today’s session, the Constitutional Court imposed a temporary ban on the government decree restricting the movement of citizens older than 67 and as of Friday they will be able to go outside from 5 am to 7 pm as the other citizens, and not from 5 am to 12 pm.

The Constitutional Court also imposed a temporary ban on restrictions on movement of persons under the age of 18. The same curfew will applly for them as for other citizens from 5 am to 7 pm, instead of 12 pm to 7 pm.