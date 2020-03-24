The Government delayed adopting many of the important measures that would slow the spread of the virus, and now must focus on citizens who disregard the recommendations, said public health expert Lence Neloska. Macedonia is now under an evening curfew, with additional restrictions on two categories – over 67 and under 18, who are not allowed to be on the streets at the same time.

Adopting the measures two or three weeks earlier would’ve helped flatten the curve. Now adopted, the measures must be rigorously implemented in order to have some effect. We saw that the approach was very lax so far and now we have a fivefold increase of patients over a week. I believe the authorities need to focus on the citizens who ignore the measures, Neloska said.