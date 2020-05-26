Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said that the coronavirus restrictions that are being lifted today could be reintroduced later, if the number of infections and deaths spike up again. The Government ordered an end to the evening curfew, will allow restaurants to open their patio areas, and is about to open the border soon as well.

If the numbers go up again, that will mean we are reintroducing the measures. That’s why we appeal to all citizens to wear masks, keep their distance and act in accordance to our protocols. If they’re followed, there is no threat of a new increase in the numbers, Spasovski said.