Compulsory retirement at 64 years of age for men and 62 for women will not apply to the private sector, but only to the public sector, the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Sahpaska informed on Sunday.

It is a law that will include all employees in the public sector and will leave the possibility for an exception in the real sector, where the employees and the employers with mutual interest would agree to extend the working life, Sahpaska said, answering a reporter’s question.

The Minister announced the legal changes for retirement that are included in the legal procedure, according to which workers who have reached 64, ie 62 years, will be have to retire.