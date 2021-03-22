Citizens will be able to survive without money for another month because the law on citizenship is much more important, said MP Skender Rexhepi from the opposition coalition of the Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa.

He believes that the blockade of the Parliament on the laws related to the packages with anti-crisis measures that should provide financial assistance to citizens and companies is justified.

Rexhepi says that his party is aware of the responsibility it bears with this step, but adds that in conversations with their voters they concluded that they are ready to endure a month without salaries just to pass the law on citizenship.

The draft law submitted to the Parliament by the Alliance and Alternativa envisages that the citizens who do not have citizenship can obtain it with a statement of several witnesses.