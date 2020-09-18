The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski through a video of the mass protest that took place on Thursday, demanded the resignation of the government led by SDSM led by Zoran Zaev.

“Rich government, poor people. RESIGNATION! ”, Mickoski wrote Friday on Facebook, referring to the most criminal government in the history of Macedonia.

VMRO-DPMNE emphasized that the motive for this mass protest is the mafia of Zoran Zaev who destroyed the economy in the Republic of Macedonia. Due to the incompetence of the government led by SDSM, over 40 thousand citizens remained on the streets in five months.

A huge number of citizens, in cars, finished the protest in front of the Energy Regulatory Commission, where VMRO-DPMNE demanded the resignation of the leaders due to the increase in electricity prices in times of crisis.