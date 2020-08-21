The dispute which erupted in the DUI party over the division of spoils in the next Government could end up with the withdrawal of Bujar Osmani from the Foreign Ministry, which was promised to him under the SDSM – DUI coalition agreement.

According to media reports, the Skopje wing of the party centered in Cair and Saraj, led by Izet Mexhiti, is angry over its share, and demands a high profile position. One option would be to remove Osmani from the Government and replace him with Mexhiti, although it’s uncertain whether it would be in the same position in the Foreign Ministry. Mexhiti, alongside with Naser Ziberi, who was supposed to be the party’s candidate for Prime Minister, won nearly 20,000 votes in the 1st district, but in the end Ziberi was left with no seat in the Government. The newly created position of First Deputy Prime Minister, which many expect will give DUI veto power over Prime Minister Zaev, went to Artan Grubi instead.