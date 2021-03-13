The public in Macedonia is used to rigged hiring in the public administration, including cases where an opening is clearly advertised with the winner in mind. The ruling political parties often divide positions in the administration among their supporters and then tailor the ads to fit their qualifications.

Case in point is the recent ad for an accountant job in the State Archives office. The post is open for graduates of economics, law and… biology! The inclusion of biology in the ad is a dead giveaway that the process is rigged and that the opening is already reserved for a candidate who has graduated in biology but really wanted a job in the State Archives.