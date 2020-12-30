The number of bars and restaurants not adhering to operating protocols has increased by 50 percent over the past week, compared to the week before. Inspectorates have said they will beef up controls during the New Year’s holidays.

I take this opportunity ahead of New Year’s Eve to urge the citizens to respect the measures, to celebrate responsibly in family circles, to refrain from big celebrations and gatherings. The competent inspection services will conduct intensive field controls during the New Year’s holidays in order to prevent the spread of the virus and to protect the health of citizens, the President of the Inspection Council Magdalena Filipovska-Graskovska said at Wednesday’s press conference.