Ristevski: Ninja is changing his statements to fit the needs of the prosecution

Spiro Ristevski testified that the key witness for the prosecution in the April 27th trial, Aleksandar Vasilevski – Ninja, is changing his statements based on the needs of the prosecutors. I never called him to come to the VMRO-DPMNE office. Ninja wasn’t there at all. This was proven by the forensics...