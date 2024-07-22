My primary goal is to clean the sport of corruption or, on the other hand, to reduce it to a large extent. Without that, there is no progress, i.e. better results, says Minister of Sports Borko Ristovski in an interview with Sport 1.

I believe that we will manage to finish all the infrastructure projects that we have started and that we are planning and to pass a new Sports Law, which will be far more functional than the current one. If we achieve all this, along with other things that we predicted in the program with which we came to power, then I would be very satisfied, he said.

Even before the elections, he promised that one denar from the excise tax on oil products would end up in sports, and he says that he plans to fulfill that.

– In this way, an additional 800 million denars would be collected, of which we plan to direct 85 percent of them to capital investments in the infrastructure. We have already announced the reconstruction of the ‘Rasadnik’ hall, we have started to solve the problem with the two halls in Prilep and we have announced the construction of a sports complex in Gazi Baba with two halls, one of which would have a capacity of 4,200 seats, and the other would be for martial arts. . We plan to build such a sports complex in Bitola, as well as an athletic track in Gevgelija. All this and what we will continue to do in other places we plan to be self-sustaining. It is easy to build, but difficult to maintain, that is why we plan to have heating and cooling with solar panels and a centralized system, which could be maintained and used for many years. We want athletes to have the ideal working conditions in summer and winter, without worrying about whether they will be hot or cold, says Ristovski.

