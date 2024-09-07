“My mission is to help Macedonia move forward and take concrete steps towards our shared and unwavering goal of European Union membership,” said the new Ambassador of the European Union to Macedonia, Michalis Rokas, as he presented his credentials to President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on Friday.

In a press release, the EU Delegation reported that Ambassador Rokas expressed his honor in representing the European Union in Macedonia. He pledged to collaborate closely with the country’s institutions, political forces, and all sectors of society throughout his term.

During their meeting, President Siljanovska-Davkova and Ambassador Rokas discussed Macedonia’s EU integration process, the progress the country has made, opportunities available through the Growth Plan, as well as upcoming reforms and challenges. Ambassador Rokas reaffirmed his commitment to supporting reforms that will positively impact the lives of all citizens.

In a separate press release from the President’s office, Siljanovska-Davkova emphasized that EU accession remains a steadfast strategic priority for Macedonia. She highlighted its role as a key societal motivator and a unifying factor for the majority of Macedonian citizens.

She further noted that the country values diversity, respects its neighbors, and actively promotes European values both in the region and beyond. The President expressed confidence that with continued EU support, North Macedonia will accelerate its progress toward EU accession without obstacles.

“Over the years, we have made bold and challenging decisions for the benefit of our citizens and the future of the country. We have worked hard to align with many European standards, harmonize with significant parts of the EU acquis, and build strong administrative and judicial capacities. Throughout this, we have remained a trusted partner to the EU, contributing to reforms and addressing shared challenges,” President Siljanovska-Davkova stated.

Earlier, on Thursday, Ambassador Rokas had presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Timcho Mucunski. Minister Mucunski welcomed the Ambassador and noted that his mission begins at a pivotal time for North Macedonia’s European future. He expressed confidence that with strong mutual dedication, significant progress would be made in strengthening the partnership and achieving EU membership.