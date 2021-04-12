A serious armed incident occurred in Kocani yesterday evening, between Macedonian and Roma citizens. A Roma man was found stealing during the evening curfew, and chased away. Shortly after, he returned with a group of men who were carrying sticks and metal rods, intent on attacking the Macedonian men who prevented the theft.

The two groups clashed and there are four injuries. Several gunshots were heard during the incident. More details about the injured and the incident are expected today.