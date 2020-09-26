Protests are scheduled to take place in Bitola today, after the beating of three Roma men by the police on Tuesday. The men were in a drunken accident close to a police patrol, and instead of receiving assistance, the officers started punching and kicking them. The footage of the incident caused outrage and the two officers are suspended.

Several Roma NGO associations have organized the protests that will take place in front of the main police station and along the main street in the city.