Former German Secretary of State for Europe, and now only MP, Michael Roth asked for reciprocity regarding the minorities in the two countries, ie as Macedonia recognizes the Bulgarian minority, so Bulgaria should recognize the Macedonian minority.

It is very good that the new heads of government of Bulgaria and Macedonia are meeting! Just as Macedonia recognizes the Bulgarian minority in Macedonia, so official Sofia must finally implement the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights and recognize the Macedonian minority in Bulgaria. In the EU, no country can decide on another country’s language and culture, Roth said on Twitter.

Two days ago, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that he or other members of the Bulgarian government had never talked to the US Embassy in Bulgaria about recognizing the so-called Macedonian minority in the country.