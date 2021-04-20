epa07511406 Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at German Federal Foreign Office, arrives for the weekly German federal Cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, 17 April 2019. High on the meeting's agenda was discussion of policies pertaining to deportation. EPA-EFE/ADAM BERRY

Germany’s Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth said today that the EU is committed to a clear and responsible European perspective of the Western Balkans and called on the EU to deliver on its promises to the region.

Ahead of the General Affairs Council meeting, he recalled the stagnation in the agreed progress on the EU integration of Skopje and Tirana, stressing that it was in everyone’s interest accession talks to begin “as soon as possible”.

Roth also referred to the announced delivery of 651,000 vaccines to the Western Balkans, assessing that this is another clear signal of EU’s solidarity to its partners in the region.

As he stated, the vaccines will be delivered to the Western Balkan countries depending on the number of inhabitants.