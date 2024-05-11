Rozalija Biro, president of the EPP women’s organization, congratulated Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, the future president of Macedonia, who won the elections held on Wednesday, May 8. She emphasized that for the first time in Macedonia a woman was elected president. He says that this is a testimony to the spirit and disposition, which are testimony to the readiness of the citizens who are open to having a head of state with great experience. Commenting on the large number of congratulations addressed to Siljanovska Davkova and VMRO-DPMNE for the great victory of both the parliamentary and presidential elections, says that the most important goal of EPP parties is to support the country for European integration.

Considering the experience of Siljanovska-Davkova, I believe that she, as the president of the country, will have the desire to include all political actors in your country, both from the government and from the opposition. To gather at the same table and to clarify what are the clear interests of the country, to act together. The election of the new president indicates that there is a guarantee that your country will continue on the path of European integration – says Rosalia Biro.

Commenting on the large number of congratulations addressed to Siljanovska Davkova and VMRO-DPMNE for the great victory in both the parliamentary and presidential elections, he says that the most important goal of the EPP parties is to support the country for European integration.