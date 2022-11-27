In the dispute between the city of Skopje and the privately operated bus companies, a key point of dispute is the claim by Mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, that the bus companies were allegedly taking money that were supposed to go to the public JSP bus company.

She made the claim despite the fact that JSP is in charge of operating the ticketing machines, and passengers are not able to pay in cash to the private companies that operate some of the bus lines.

The owner of one of these companies, Lenin Jovanovski from the “Sloboda Prevoz” company”, who was a supporter of Arsovska during her campaign only to break with her as Arsovska turned on the parties that had her elected, posted a picture today of a cash transaction in a public JSP bus.

The lie has been revealed. This is common practice in the JSP buses. The drivers are forced to act illegally, Jovanovski said.

The buses are supposed to use only electronic tickets, that reduce the possibility of fraud and corruption.

Jovanovski’s company is expected to begin a blockade of the capital tomorrow, as it demands that the city pays back for the services given over the past months.