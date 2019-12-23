Lawmakers failed to adopt the agenda for today’s 126th session, which has 124 points, after almost four hours.

At the beginning of the session, the draft-laws, which should be adopted in shortened procedure, were elaborated, and then Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, read all the draft-law for discussion.

Dragan Danev from VMRO-DPMNE, before adopting the agenda, demanded that the second item be the Information on the enormous air pollution in the country, submitted by his parliamentary group. Although put to vote, this proposal was not passed.