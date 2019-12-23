Lawmakers failed to adopt the agenda for today’s 126th session, which has 124 points, after almost four hours.
At the beginning of the session, the draft-laws, which should be adopted in shortened procedure, were elaborated, and then Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, read all the draft-law for discussion.
Dragan Danev from VMRO-DPMNE, before adopting the agenda, demanded that the second item be the Information on the enormous air pollution in the country, submitted by his parliamentary group. Although put to vote, this proposal was not passed.
Ten days before changing this government’s mandate and forming a technical government, 200 laws are passed, and there are no conditions to pass. This is disrespect of the citizens’ intelligence, Danev said and explained that the information on enormous pollution should be put on the agenda because it is exclusively in the interest of the citizens. Let’s take off the party jerseys, Danev said, because this is not a political issue, but an existential one.
