Organized crime prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska dared Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 to submit all evidence he has against her to the police. Earlier this week Boki 13 claimed that he has evidence that Ruskoska is involved in a criminal enterprise worth 4 million EUR. Ruskoska is leading the Racket case against Boki 13 and Boki’s close friend, former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, who are suspected of extorting 20 million EUR from businessmen who Janeva was persecuting.

I encourage everybody who has something to report to do so and go to the police, Ruskoska said.

Boki 13 made the charge in the courthouse, where he publicly asked “where can I report Vilma Ruskoska? I have rock solid evidence against her for corruption amounting to 4 million EUR”..