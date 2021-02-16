Defendant Mile Janskieski is presenting Tuesday material evidence in the April 27 case. He presented speeches by participants in the “For United Macedonia” protests, in which they called on the people to attend en masse and that no one called them but were concerned about the announcements of the name change, introduction of bilingualism and violation of the unitary character of the state.

Support was also heard from Dino Merlin, who asked the Macedonian sun to never stop shining. Prosecutor Ruskoska objected to this, asking what their speeches and the support they gave had to do with it the indictment.