The head of the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption, Vilma Ruskoska, claims that the famous note of the National Security Agency (NSA) was not the crucial evidence that led to defendant Jordan Kamchev being detained.

That document was not in evidence at all. That was among the other conditions that the colleague has stated for determining detention. That note was not the only one, therefore, as it was conveyed to me by my colleague, I do not know the case now, but there are other grounds. So, that is not evidence in the proceedings. That document does not need to be used further. That is not evidence of a crime, Ruskoska told “Sloboden pecat”.

After Kamcev’s detention in mid-March, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that he had been informed by the National Security Agency with an official note, which is a classified document, about the reasons for Orce Kamcev’s detention and assessed them as serious.