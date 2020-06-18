The sentencing was expected, although there will be appeals. Let’s see what the Appellate Court will say, said Public Prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska after the verdict in the “Racket” case was announced on Thursday.

The public should say whether its expectations were met. As for the money, I think that most of it ended up with Boki 13 and Katica Janeva and the TV station, Ruskoska explained.

The Skopje court sentenced Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13, the first defendant in the “Racket” case, to nine years in prison, while the second defendant, former special prosecutor Katica Janeva was sentenced to seven years in prison.