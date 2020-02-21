The Chief of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime Vilma Ruskovska, after today’s trial against the alleged organizers of the “April 27” events, said that the defense had itself admitted that all the evidence had been given in writing, except for the mobile operators’ list of incoming and outgoing calls.

I, personally, I think this is only for the purpose of delaying the proceedings, Ruskovska said after today’s trial.

She pointed out that the defense submitted 300 names of proposed witnesses per defendant, adding that she thought the court should not accept them without violating the right to defense.