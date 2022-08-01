Vilma Ruskovska, the head of the prosecution for organized crime, has disputed a report prepared by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, headed by Ljubomir Joveski, following searches ordered to be conducted at the Financial Police.

In an interview with Alsat, Ruskovska says that the chief public prosecutor has no legal right to interfere in the handling of concrete cases. Earlier, the Public Prosecutor’s Office informed that they found irregularities among the prosecutors who conducted searched of the work of the director of the Financial Police, Arafat Muaremi. It also said that certain information was requested from the prosecutors, but Ruskovska denies that she was also called to give a statement.

No, I was not asked to give a statement, said Ruskovska.

Furthermore, the Public Prosecutor’s Office informs that the persons from the Administration who were searched have police powers, so only the Specialized Department for the prosecution of crimes committed by persons with police powers can handle them.

Accordingly, the three public prosecutors from the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption who acted on this case, and are not part of the Specialized Department, acted without authority on the criminal report. The Public Prosecutor of the Republic of Macedonia indicates that the case should be registered in a suitable register and according to the schedule to be assigned to a public prosecutor who is assigned to the Specialized Department, emphasizes the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

According to Ruskovska, however, the question is whether the director has police powers considering what the Government appoints. In any case, she adds, the subject can be transferred from one registrar to another and it is legal.