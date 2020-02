Prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska reacted to Aleksandar Nikoloski, VMRO-DPMNE vice president’s press conference tonight, who said that the tapes presented today at the “Racket” hearing were incomplete, meaning that there was only video but no audio.

The tapes were presented as submitted to us by the police. If there was audio and it was not delivered to, let them submit it to us, and we will present it in addition to the evidence, prosecutor Ruskovska told Fokus.