The chief of the Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, Vilma Ruskovska, says that the investigators from the prosecution are in constant contact with the persons who should provide the documents related to the case with the software procurement from the General Secretariat of the Government when Dragi Raskovski was in office.

However, she did not want to share more details from the initial announcement that they had opened a pre-investigation, emphasizing that they were in the initial phase of the case.

I cannot tell you more than what we had in the statement because a case was opened and made all available information public. Several orders have been issued, investigators from the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution are in constant contact with the persons who should provide us with the documents we request and after we provide it, the documentation will be reviewed and we will see what steps will be taken, Ruskovska told Kanal 77.

Two days ago, the Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption announced that it had opened a preliminary investigation into the procurement of the software

upon receipt of information and that several orders had been issued to collect the necessary documentation.

Raskovski, on the other hand, said in statements to the media that the only correct way to find out the truth is through the institutions.