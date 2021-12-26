A Russian historic film produced with the assistance of the Russian Embassy in Macedonia portrays the origin of the Cyrillic alphabet and the start of the spread of Christianity among Slavic nations in the 9th century.

The film portrays Ohrid and Macedonia as the birthplace of the Slavic literature and Christianity to Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, as well as other Slavic nations.

The good news came to Russia through Macedonia, and later, in the 13th and 14th century was returned in the opposite direction with the spread of Russian religious books closing the circle of protection of the Slavic lands secured by Russia. Cyril and Methodius built our unity but now some declare wars on the Orthodox Slavic nations, the film declares.

The movie is causing reactions among Bulgarian commentators on social media. Bulgaria claims that its medieval kingdom should exclusively be credited with the rise of Christianity among Slavs and that any mention of Macedonia in this regard should be dismissed.