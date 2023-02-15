The chaotic changes in the Government, with the rotation of coalition partners and the removal of ministers, is about to put an end to the attempt to reshuffle Macedonia’s debt.

Outgoing Justice Minister Nikola Tupancevski, who is being fired to make room for a representative of the Alliance of Albanians, allegedly refused to sign the new bond issue worth 600 million EUR. According to opposition VMRO-DPMNE representative Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska, the bond issue can’t go ahead without Tupancevski’s approval, and the bond is crucial for the country to repay maturing debt.

This is proof that the Government is in shambles and that nobody is at the helm. You are about the leave the country without funding. Is this a deliberate push toward bankruptcy?, Dimitrieska said.

The procedure may resume under the new Justice Minister, but it’s not clear how long it would take and if the terms will remain the same.