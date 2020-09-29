The Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Sahpaska told the parents of primary and secondary school students that they have the opportunity to purchase the necessary IT devices for following online classes during the extended weekend of October 10, 11 and 12 within the “VAT-free weekend” project.

During the VAT-free weekend, a maximum of 30,000 denars can be spent, including on such equipment, and then the paid tax will be returned to the parent, said Sahpaska.