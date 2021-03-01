Secretary General of VMRO-DPMNE, Gjorgjija Sajkoski, answering a reporter’s question regarding the proposal of former Prime Minister Ljubco Georgievski to resolve the dispute with Bulgaria, said that Georgievski, as a coalition partner in the Government, together with Zoran Zaev are doing these actions jointly and in coordination.

Sajkoski points out that the citizens of Macedonia should ask themselves why this plan was made and released in public by Georgievski.